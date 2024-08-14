AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
7th Taekwondo Championship: Zardari congratulates Amir Khan on winning gold medal

Naveed Butt Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated Pakistani athlete Amir Khan on winning the gold medal in the 7th Taekwondo Championship.

In a statement on Tuesday, the president appreciated his performance and expressed hope that Amir Khan will continue to perform better in the future.

Noting the Pakistani youth’s immense potential, the president stressed to promote various sports in the country.

The 7th Heroes Taekwondo International Championship took place from August 10 to 12 at Assumption University of Thailand in Bangkok. The competition was fierce, with athletes showcasing their best performances to claim the top honours.

More than 3,000 athletes of 30 countries including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, the Philippines, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia participated in the 7th Taekwondo Championship.

Amir Khan, hailing from Mingora in Swat, emerged as a standout performer.

He demonstrated exceptional prowess and resilience, defeating athletes from India, the Philippines, and Japan in his group to secure the gold medal.

