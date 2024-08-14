AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
Voice, SMS: Roaming Services along Markran Coastal Highway launched

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday launched National Roaming Services (voice, SMS) along Markran Coastal Highway for ensuring enhanced connectivity.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Universal Service Fund (USF) in a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity and public service in Balochistan, launched National Roaming Services along the Makran Coastal Highway.

The milestone achievement launched during a ceremony held at the PTA headquarters is a result of collaborative efforts among the USF, Jazz, Ufone, under the patronage of PTA.

Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for IT and Telecom, Major General (retired) Hafeezur Rahman Chairman PTA, Muhammad Naveed, Dr Khawar Siddique Khokar, Members of the Authority, Mudassar Naveed CEO USF, Aamir Ibrahim CEO Jazz, Ufone representatives and PTA team were present at the ceremony.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, expressed his gratitude to the PTA, the USF, and the Government of Pakistan for their unwavering support in achieving this milestone.

He stated, "This launch on Independence Day is symbolic of our commitment to serving the underserved and ensuring that every Pakistani has access to reliable communication, no matter where they are. This is just the beginning, as our mission to transform lives through digital solutions takes a significant step towards bridging the connectivity gap in remote areas like Balochistan with this National Roaming services."

Availability of telecom services in such underserved areas is not only a technological upgrade but also a public service initiative by the government of Pakistan to improve livelihoods of people of Balochistan, especially of the people living along the Makran coastal highway.

