Need stressed to promote tuna breeding

KARACHI: Advisor to CM on Livestock and Fisheries Syed Najmi Alam has said that we need to breed tuna fish by desalinising sea water so that we can meet the required standards of the European Union.

He was talking to a delegation led by the Chairperson of RSW System, Novella.

During the briefing, adviser was told that under the RSW system, we have to breed tuna fish by sweetening the seawater and for this a plant is ready to make ice and snow from fresh water.

Tuna fish can be kept fresh and exported under this machinery system, which can also provide a great opportunity to earn foreign exchange. The meeting was told that we have introduced this new technology in the market and Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority should take advantage of it.

Najmi Alam said that we are trying to take advantage of every opportunity to export fish so that foreign exchange can be brought into the country.

