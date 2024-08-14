CAA announces key appointments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced key appointments on Tuesday. Deputy Director General Regulatory, Nadir Shafi Dar, has been given additional charge as the Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority for a period of 90 days.

Air Marshal Taimoor Iqbal, the Additional Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, has been appointed as the Director General of the Pakistan Airports Authority for the same duration.

Both Nadir Shafi Dar and Air Vice Marshal Taimoor Iqbal will continue to serve in their additional roles until permanent appointments are made for these positions.

