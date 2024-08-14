CM visits Arshad Nadeem’s home, presents Rs100m cheque, car

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday visited javelin star Arshad Nadeem’s hometown at Mian Channu and presented him a cheque worth Rs100 million for his Olympic gold medal by setting a record in the Games with his monstrous 92.97-metre throw.

The CM arrived in Mian Channu via a helicopter to visit Arshad at his home, where she was greeted by the javelin star and his family members.

Maryam Nawaz felicitated Arshad and his mother Razia Parveen, with whom she also had a chat. The CM embraced mother of Arshad Nadeem and offered warm congratulation for milestone achievement of her son in the Olympic Games. She sits with his mother at her side and held conversation over domestic and family affairs. She made snaps and selfies with the families members in the momentous moment.

The CM handed Arshad a cheque worth Rs100 million along with a Honda Civic car with a special registration number PAK-92.97 to commemorate the athlete’s winning throw.

The chief minister also handed Arshad’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt a cheque worth Rs. five million commending him for the training he provided to the javelin superstar.

“Arshad Nadeem has brought unprecedented happiness to the nation,” Maryam said. She expressed her admiration for Arshad Nadeem’s dedication and hard work, attributing his success to the support and prayers of his parents.

Olympian Arshad Nadeem recalled his struggle in lead up to winning gold medal in the historic Olympic competition during talk with the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The chief minister was accompanied by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sports Minister Faisal Khokhar, the Punjab chief secretary, MPA Sania Ashiq and others during her visit.

Arshad’s father Muhammad Ashraf said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz gifted his son a cheque for Rs100 million as well as a car. She also made promise to support the local community, including paving the roads in the village, constructing a health facility.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari tweeted that the chief minister had gifted Arshad Nadeem a car as well as a cash prize, adding that the registration number of the car was the same as the record Arshad created in the Olympics: PAK 92.97.

