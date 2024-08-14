CDWP approves six uplift projects worth Rs16bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved six development projects at cost of Rs16 billion and recommended seven projects of Rs249 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The CDWP discussed development projects of various sectors with a total cost of Rs265 billion.

The CDWP met with Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary Planning, JCE (Ops), JCE (EP), Members of the Planning Commission, as well as representatives from federal ministries and provincial governments.

The CDWP discussed development projects of energy, education, health, environment and climate, physical planning and housing, industries and commerce, and transport and communication sectors.

Three projects related to education sector presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of Cadet College Kharan (2nd Revised)” worth Rs2,944.310 million, second project was “Establishment of Federal Government College of Home Economics Management Sciences and Specialized Discipline, F-11/1” worth Rs1,598.942 million approved by the CDWP forum. Another project of the education sector presented in the meeting namely, “Establishment of Danish School Balochistan” worth Rs9,951.652 million recommended to the ECNEC for further consideration.

A project related to energy sector presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of 84 MW Gorkin Matiltan HPP(Revised)” worth Rs35,758 million recommended to ECNEC for consideration. The sources of financing is 20 per cent of the project cost will be met through provincial ADP and 80 per cent of the project will be met through KP Hydel Development Fund. The objective of the project is the construction of 84 MW Gorkin-Matiltan run-of-the river hydropower project located on the right bank of the Ushu River in District Swat, with cheaper and renewable annual energy generation of about 346 GWh along with 40km 220/132 KV Transmission Line from Matiltan HPP to existing DaralKhwar HPP. The scope of the project is comprised preliminary works, civil works, hydro-mechanical equipment, electrical equipment. A Gas Insulated type (GIS) 132kV switchyard and approximately 40km 132/220 KV Transmission Line up to existing DaralKhwar HPP Switchyard.

Two projects related to environment and climate sector presented in the meeting namely, “Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Project (SWEEP, Revised)” at cost of Rs29,222.012 million recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project will be implemented by PIU/SWEEP under local government department GoS. After the implementation of the project the project intervention will be sustained by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. The project is proposed to be financed through World Bank funding and Government of Sindh share.

The second project related to environment and climate sector presented namely, “Up-Scaling of Green Pakistan Programme (Revised) (Revised)” worth Rs122,146 million recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The sponsor agency is the Ministry of Climate Change, Government of the Punjab, Government of Sindh, Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Government of Balochistan, Government of AJK, and Government of GB.

A project related to health sector presented in the meeting namely, “Up gradation of Radiology Department at Shaikh Zayed Post Graduate Medical Institute, Lahore (Revised)” worth Rs1,838.030 million approved by the CDWP forum.

The project is proposed to handed over to provincial government.

A project related to industries and commerce sector presented in the meeting namely, “Establishment of Project Management Unit (PMU) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor - Industrial Cooperation Development Project (Revised)” worth Rs497.666 million approved by the CDWP.

A project related to Physical Planning and Housing presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of Additional Suits (104) for Members of Parliament including Server quarters” worth Rs4,100 million was recommended by the chairman CDA in two phases, hence, phase 1 was approved completing by end of June 2025 at total cost of Rs4,100 million recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

Three projects related to transport and communications presented in the meeting namely, “Widening/ Improvement and Re-Conditioning of Road from Khani Cross to Ziarat (70km) and Ziarat to Sinjavi (64) District Ziarat New Link (Ziarat Cross to Nawa Killi Quetta via Saran Tangi 35 km) (Revised)” worth Rs22,548.447 million recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project envisages, widening/improvement/re-construction of 134-kilometre long and 07.3- meter wide, single carriageway comprises Khani Cross to Ziarat (Length: 70-Kilometre) and Ziarat to Sinjawi (Length: 64-kilometre), from existing 06.096-meter width to 07.3-meter two lane blacktop road with 02.5-meter wide Double Surface Treatment (DST) shoulders on both sides. The scope of work also includes structures work, bridge work, box and pipe culverts, bridges, retaining walls, drains and ancillary work. Widening/improvement of Quetta–Ziarat Road will serve as the main route to connect Quetta with Ziarat for locals, tourists and transporters as the existing 6.096-meter wide road is in poor condition. The project road belongs to Government of Balochistan and recommended at rationalized cost of 15 billion to be funded 100 per cent from Federal PSDP. However, any further increase in cost will be bear by the GoB.

