Aug 14, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-08-14

Enforced disappearances: Govt urged to amend TORs of probe body

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reportedly been suggested to amend Terms of Reference (TORs) of the Commission of Inquiry on enforced disappearances to ensure implementation on recommendations of the Committee, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

On August 2, 2024, the Cabinet was informed that pursuant to WP No. 696/2021 titled “Rana Mehmood Ikram versus Federation of Pakistan, etc” the Federal Cabinet constituted a Ministerial Committee on May 30, 2022 under the chairmanship of the then Minister for Law and Justice to deliberate a policy on enforced disappearances.

During the tenure of the Caretaker Government, the Ministerial Committee was twice reconstituted on November 08, 2023 and January 26, 2024.

The Committee remained actively engaged in addressing the intricate issue of enforced disappearances emphasising its continued commitment to the task.

During its recommendations in the matter, the Ministerial Committee was also tasked to consider the recommendations made by Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s Commission on enforced disappearances of Baloch students.

The Ministry further apprised that the Ministerial Committee had finalised a report that covered various aspects of the issue of missing persons and addressed the significant impact of the whole issue on Government and distressed families. It was stated that the Committee recognised the urgency for resolution amid vociferous protests and complex legal processes, and therefore proposed innovative strategies such as financial assistance to families in deserving cases, providing support at Nadra and Passport Offices in resolution of outstanding problems faced by such families and a commitment to locate missing persons while upholding principles of justice, human rights, and national interest.

It was added that the Committee had also recommended that the Terms of Reference of the Commission of Inquiry on enforced disappearances needed to be suitably amended to ensure implementation of recommendations of the Committee.

The existing TORs, as well as, the proposed amendments in TORs, were also placed before the Cabinet. It was also informed that the draft report of the Committee was earlier presented to the Caretaker Cabinet during its meeting on 6th February, 2024 but was subsequently withdrawn.

The Ministry solicited approval of the Cabinet to the following: (i) The report of the Ministerial Committee along with its recommendation; (ii) The proposed amendments in ToRs of the Commission of Inquiry on enforced disappearances; (iii) approved a support package of five million rupees per family to provide legal and financial assistance to the heirs of the missing persons, beyond five-years limit basis, initially to 1000 families as identified by the Commission under a legal framework; (iii) directed NADRA to look into issues relating to bank accounts and inheritance of the missing persons; and (iv) directed to involve provincial governments.

The Cabinet approved constitution of a Special Committee, to be proposed by the Ministry of Interior, to examine genuine cases of families in need of support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

nadra Federal Government enforced disappearances inquiry commission

