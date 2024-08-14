OGDCL starts commercial production of tight gas in Sindh

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Monday announced the commencement of early commercial production of tight gas from Nur West Well-1.

OGDCL holds 100 percent working interest in Nur Development and Production Lease, located in district Sujawal, Sindh. “The well currently produces 1.5mmscfd of gas with a wellhead flowing pressure of 1050 PSI, sourced from the Lower Guru formation (‘A’ Sand)”, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange said. The gas has been integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network, consequently strengthening the national gas supply infrastructure, it added.

Nur West #01 well was drilled to a depth of 2,975 meters. The well encountered a tight formation, and conventional testing methods did not yield favorable outcomes. Hydraulic fracturing was subsequently employed to achieve production viability.

“OGDCL has formulated a tight gas exploration and development roadmap which is currently under implementation, reaffirming the Company’s commitment to augmenting energy resources, securing national energy needs, and promoting sustainable development across Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024