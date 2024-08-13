FoodAg Expo 2024: culinary event at heart of global business

Hosted by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the FoodAg Expo 2024 transcended its agricultural roots to spotlight a spectacular culinary event—the Global Cuisine Show, stated a press release.

“From August 9-11, at Karachi’s Expo Centre, this year’s event was not only a showcase of Pakistan’s agricultural richness but also a global culinary platform that brought the world to Karachi’s doorstep.

“Central to the expo’s triumph was the Global Cuisine Show, where culinary artists from across the globe demonstrated their prowess using Pakistani ingredients. This event within an event transformed the local produce into a palette of global flavors, illustrating the universal appeal and versatility of Pakistan’s agricultural offerings. The Show was a melting pot of cultures and cuisines, providing a taste of global traditions while proudly promoting the local heritage.

“Celebrity chefs and food personalities like Hubert Sepidnam, affectionately known as Taster, and UK’s renowned food blogger Nadir Nahdi joined the stage with Pakistani media luminaries such as Waseem Badami and Behroz Sabzwari. Their presence not only elevated the event’s profile but also attracted international media, spotlighting Pakistan as a significant player on the world’s culinary stage.

“Beyond the dazzle of celebrity and cuisine, the Global Cuisine Show was a powerhouse of innovation and creativity. It was here that international chefs showcased how Pakistani spices, fruits, and vegetables could be transformed into haute cuisine, resonating with global food trends and preferences. This event highlighted the potential of Pakistani ingredients on the world market, reinforcing the country’s capacity to supply diverse and quality produce.

“The success of the Global Cuisine Show was mirrored in the broader expo, where over 7,000 B2B meetings took place, culminating in USD 1.2 billion in business deals. These interactions underscored the dual appeal of FoodAg 2024 as both a culinary and commercial powerhouse.

“TDAP’s commitment extended beyond the exhibition floors through organized factory visits for international delegates, showcasing Pakistan’s operational excellence and product quality. These tours, which included visits to the Fish Harbour Karachi and leading local companies, were instrumental in sealing Pakistan’s reputation as a premium exporter.

“Strategic discussions during the Pak-China Agri Investment and Pak-Africa Investment Conferences further cemented the event’s role in fostering international agricultural collaborations. These discussions promised to open new channels for Pakistan’s agricultural exports, particularly in high-demand sectors like dairy and beverages.”

Reflecting on the overwhelming success of FoodAg 2024, Zubair Motiwalla, Chief Executive of TDAP, expressed optimism about the potential growth in exports, driven by the innovative and engaging platform provided by the Global Cuisine Show.

With the upcoming FoodAg Manufacturing event in Lahore this December, the stage is set for continued advancement and showcasing of Pakistan’s agricultural and culinary prowess on the global stage, the press release added.