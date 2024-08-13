AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

FoodAg Expo 2024: culinary event at heart of global business

Press Release Published 13 Aug, 2024 05:57pm

Hosted by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the FoodAg Expo 2024 transcended its agricultural roots to spotlight a spectacular culinary event—the Global Cuisine Show, stated a press release.

“From August 9-11, at Karachi’s Expo Centre, this year’s event was not only a showcase of Pakistan’s agricultural richness but also a global culinary platform that brought the world to Karachi’s doorstep.

“Central to the expo’s triumph was the Global Cuisine Show, where culinary artists from across the globe demonstrated their prowess using Pakistani ingredients. This event within an event transformed the local produce into a palette of global flavors, illustrating the universal appeal and versatility of Pakistan’s agricultural offerings. The Show was a melting pot of cultures and cuisines, providing a taste of global traditions while proudly promoting the local heritage.

“Celebrity chefs and food personalities like Hubert Sepidnam, affectionately known as Taster, and UK’s renowned food blogger Nadir Nahdi joined the stage with Pakistani media luminaries such as Waseem Badami and Behroz Sabzwari. Their presence not only elevated the event’s profile but also attracted international media, spotlighting Pakistan as a significant player on the world’s culinary stage.

“Beyond the dazzle of celebrity and cuisine, the Global Cuisine Show was a powerhouse of innovation and creativity. It was here that international chefs showcased how Pakistani spices, fruits, and vegetables could be transformed into haute cuisine, resonating with global food trends and preferences. This event highlighted the potential of Pakistani ingredients on the world market, reinforcing the country’s capacity to supply diverse and quality produce.

“The success of the Global Cuisine Show was mirrored in the broader expo, where over 7,000 B2B meetings took place, culminating in USD 1.2 billion in business deals. These interactions underscored the dual appeal of FoodAg 2024 as both a culinary and commercial powerhouse.

“TDAP’s commitment extended beyond the exhibition floors through organized factory visits for international delegates, showcasing Pakistan’s operational excellence and product quality. These tours, which included visits to the Fish Harbour Karachi and leading local companies, were instrumental in sealing Pakistan’s reputation as a premium exporter.

“Strategic discussions during the Pak-China Agri Investment and Pak-Africa Investment Conferences further cemented the event’s role in fostering international agricultural collaborations. These discussions promised to open new channels for Pakistan’s agricultural exports, particularly in high-demand sectors like dairy and beverages.”

Reflecting on the overwhelming success of FoodAg 2024, Zubair Motiwalla, Chief Executive of TDAP, expressed optimism about the potential growth in exports, driven by the innovative and engaging platform provided by the Global Cuisine Show.

With the upcoming FoodAg Manufacturing event in Lahore this December, the stage is set for continued advancement and showcasing of Pakistan’s agricultural and culinary prowess on the global stage, the press release added.

Comments

200 characters

FoodAg Expo 2024: culinary event at heart of global business

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam meets Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

Sazgar to launch ORA-07 EV in Pakistan

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil prices pause after five-day winning streak

KSE-100 closes marginally negative after range-bound trading, volume soars

Hundreds killed as heavy monsoon rains lash Pakistan and India

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Read more stories