AGL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 124.24 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (3.98%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DCL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
DFML 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
DGKC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.55%)
FCCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 151.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.82%)
HUMNL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.09%)
MLCF 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
NBP 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
OGDC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.45%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PTC 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.05%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 42.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TREET 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 53.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,191 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,828 Increased By 62.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 77,944 Decreased By -36.8 (-0.05%)
KSE30 24,990 Decreased By -12 (-0.05%)
Markets

Iron ore extends fall on faltering China demand

Reuters Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 11:51am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, as faltering demand amid steel output cuts in top consumer China outweighed support from some short-covering activities.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.41% lower at 731.5 yuan ($101.88) a metric ton, after rising more than 1% earlier the session.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.25% to $98.75 a ton, as of 0345 GMT, after hitting a high of $101.5 earlier the session.

"Weak fundamentals eventually took hold following a short-lived rebound. How can we expect to see a sustained price rally amid a big reduction in hot metal output?" said a north China-based analyst, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

"Some bears retreated as portside inventories have fallen for two consecutive weeks, contributing to a price recovery earlier this morning," said the analyst.

Seventy-nine steelmakers had implemented equipment maintenance as of Monday, a rise of 41 from late July, driven by shrinking profitability, analysts at Mysteel consultancy said in a note. Coking coal and coke, other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE, tumbled 3.19% and 3.13%, respectively.

Iron ore recovers

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost further ground. Rebar declined 1.73%, hot-rolled coil shed 1.62%, wire rod slid 0.59% and stainless steel dipped 0.62%.

"The steel market is still feeling pressure from the switch to new rebar standards, overseas anti-dumping investigation, as well as signs of softening in the manufacturing sector and export market," analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

