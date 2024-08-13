Gen Faiz taken into military custody

ISLAMABAD: Former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief and ex-Peshawar Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed (retired), has been taken into military custody on charges of land grabbing and seizing valuables from the owner of a private housing society.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a detailed court of inquiry was conducted by the Pakistan Army following orders from the Supreme Court to investigate complaints in the Top City Case against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retired). As a result, disciplinary action has been initiated under the Pakistan Army Act.

The ISPR also confirmed that multiple violations of the Army Act after his retirement have been established. Consequently, the process for a Field General Court Martial has begun, and the former general is now in custody.

An inquiry committee led by a serving major general was formed by the military to demonstrate self-accountability in response to the Supreme Court’s directives and those of the Ministry of Defence.

Brother of Faiz Hameed arrested

In its November 14 order, the Supreme Court highlighted the seriousness of the allegations against the retired Lt Gen, noting that if proven true, they could significantly damage the reputation of the country’s institutions. The management of Top City, a private housing scheme, accused the former ISI chief of orchestrating a raid on the offices and residence of its owner Moeez Khan. The Supreme Court advised the owner to approach the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, to address his grievances.

The inquiry committee is expected to submit its findings to the appropriate authorities. Additionally, in March 2023, former interior minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed an ongoing investigation against the former ISI head and his brother over alleged corruption and accumulation of assets beyond their means.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) had opted for early retirement, resigning in November 2022.

He was appointed ISI chief in June 2019 and was among the top generals considered for the highest military positions later that year.

Reuters adds: Military said on Monday it had arrested retired general Faiz Hameed, former head of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, in connection with a land development case.

The detention of a high-profile officer is unusual in Pakistan, where the military has ruled for over 30 of the 77 years since independence, and continues to hold sway.

The arrest was ordered by the Supreme Court, the military said in a statement, adding that multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act after Hameed’s retirement had also been established.

“The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody,” the statement read. It did not elaborate on the violations. It was not possible to reach him for comment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024