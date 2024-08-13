Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Foreign investment: SECP session terms investment facilitation crucial

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in furtherance of its agenda of investment facilitation and supporting the Federal Government in attracting foreign investment, held its second online awareness session with Pakistan’s diplomatic/consular offices in African countries, in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The first session of this kind was held with Pakistan’s diplomatic/consular offices in the European Union.

The session was attended by representatives of MOFA and Pakistan’s missions/consulates in African countries with participants attending from Pareps/Pahics, Rabat, Algiers, Tunis, Tripoli, Djibouti, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Dar Es Salam, Port Louis, Harare, Pretoria, Kijali, Kampala, Abuja, Niamey, Accra, Abidjan and Dakar.

The representatives of SECP gave an overview of the reforms introduced to promote ease of doing business in Pakistan, and emphasized that investment facilitation has become increasingly crucial to attract foreign investment in today’s highly competitive global business environment.

Further, participants were briefed on the end-to-end company incorporation process and benefits of company incorporation. Promotion of start-ups and process of easy exit were also discussed.

Moreover, requirements specifically relevant to foreign investors including attestation of registration documents either through embassies or apostilization under the Hague Convention, were elaborated in detail.

Participants appreciated SECP’s efforts towards conducting the awareness session. MOFA and SECP agreed to collaborate for similar sessions in the future.

Pakistan SECP foreign investment investments African countries MoFA

