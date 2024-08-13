LCCI organises event to commemorate International Minorities Day

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a special event to commemorate International Minorities Day, aimed at highlighting the importance of minority rights in Pakistan and acknowledging the contributions of various religious communities. A large number of individuals from different religious backgrounds attended the event and appreciated LCCI's initiative.

The Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while LCCI President Kashif Anwar delivered the welcome address. Notable attendees included LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Sardar Bishan Singh, Bishop Sohael Yousaf, Pandit Amarnath Randhawa, Professor Mahmood Ghaznavi, Qari Khalid Usman Nori, Professor Shabbir, and a significant number of religious scholars.

LCCI President emphasized the strength that comes from unity among all segments of society. He said that this was the first time in LCCI's history that Minority Day was celebrated. He stressed the importance of respecting all religions and highlighted LCCI's efforts in raising its voice against the Jaranwala tragedy and the killing of a Sikh individual in Peshawar.

Provincial Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora commended LCCI for organizing the event, stating that such traditions would project a positive image of Pakistan to the world and help dispel the notion that Pakistan is not a safe country for minorities.

He said that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, had increased the budget for minorities by 200% and that work was underway to restore religious sites, aiming to promote religious tourism. He urged everyone to collectively respond to the enemies of Pakistan.

LCCI President emphasized necessity of political stability for economic stability. He said that LCCI has been a strong voice for stakeholders in conveying their concerns to the state.

He also highlighted the need for promoting religious tourism and stated that minorities are ambassadors of Pakistan who can raise their voices at the international level. He praised Punjab government's efforts in development of Kartarpur.

He asserted that trade should be above political differences, and that Islam teaches peace and love. He said that LCCI has signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with hospitals and educational institutions and has worked extensively on women's empowerment, as the country cannot progress without their inclusion.

Provincial Minister Arora mentioned that the Chief Minister of Punjab is committed to maintaining peace and security for minorities.

He added that, at his request, Minority Day was celebrated in the Provincial Assembly with diplomats from around the world in attendance.

Arora reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for minorities, but acknowledged that certain aspects still require attention as an unfortunate incident can overshadow all positive efforts. He called for adherence to the law and reminded everyone that all communities made sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024