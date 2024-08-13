‘No pressure in Sania Zahra’s murder case’

LAHORE: Chairperson of the Social Protection Authority, Hina Pervaiz Butt, stated that forensic tests have confirmed Sania Zahra’s murder, and no influence or pressure has been considered.

“The era where murders could be disguised as suicides to avoid detection is over. We cannot allow our girls to be murdered,” Hina said while talking to media, here today.

Hina mentioned that societal intolerance causes women to become victims of domestic violence. Virtual women's police stations are providing facilities to women, and many women are working in the police force as SPs and DSPs, she said.

She added that Sania Zahra’s neck had a noose, and the fact that she was hung after being killed is evident. The exhumation of the girl's body and the Lahore forensic report revealed that Sania Zahra’s husband and mother-in-law's DNA matched.

Despite being in police custody, the victim's husband, Ali Raza, was not willing to provide his DNA. The suspect and his mother's polygraph tests have been conducted, and the result is positive, she added.

She emphasized that this is a test case and requested the courts to punish the murderers of Sania Zahra.

