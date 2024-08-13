Patients’ Welfare Association holds seminar

KARACHI: Patients’ Welfare Association arranged a seminar Atiyah-e-Umeed followed by a blood camp at Arts Council Karachi on August 10.

The seminar comprised of a panel discussion in which renowned professionals from the medical field highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation and created awareness among the general public about thalassemia, which is a very common inherited blood disorder in Pakistan.

The panel for seminar consisted of Dr Noor ul Ain (Consultant Hematologist at Patients’ Welfare Association, and Assistant Professor at Dow Medical College)

Dr Uzma Imam (Head of Department Pediatric Oncology at National Institute of Child Health), Dr Huma Qureshi (leading Gastroenterologist at Civil Hospital Karachi), Dr Riffat Jaleel (Head of Department Gynecology Civil Hospital Karachi), Mufti Hussain Ahmed (Shariah Advisor at Patients’ Welfare Association).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024