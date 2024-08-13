PML-N govt believes in giving opportunities to youth: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday the PML-N government believes in giving opportunities to youth for materialising their dreams into reality.

“Under the Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative, many programs are going on for the welfare of young generation,” she said, adding: “E-bikes and petrol bikes are being given for the convenience of young students, IInd phase of which will be brought soon. Youth is real of a nation, and true architects of its future.” In her message on International Youth Day, the CM said, “Focusing on education, training and character building of youth is very important. The

Youth are being imparted IT skills as per need of international job market.”

She added, “The PML-N Government is again going to equip talented youth with laptops. Soon the youth will be given scholarships for higher education, God willing, there will be no lack of funds for the education of youth.”

The CM said, “The energy and skill set of youth are very important for the development of country. I am sure our youth will make Pakistan a developed nation with hard work and dedication.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted, “Arshad Nadeem is a shining example of success through hard work for the youth. The government of Punjab will provide all possible facilities to its youth. They have to shine the name of their country. I want to see laptops, books and higher degrees instead of stones and petrol bombs in the hands of the youth.”

