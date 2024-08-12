Palm oil falls on weak cargo surveyor export data

BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday after cargo surveyor data showed a sharp decline in exports for early August.

Malaysian palm oil futures gain

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 26 ringgit, or 0.69%, to 3,721 ringgit ($839.01) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-10 fell 17.7% to 435,413 tonnes from 528,843 tonnes shipped during July 1-10, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Saturday.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-10 fell 12.2% to 470,706 tons from 536,193 tons shipped during July 1-10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was down 0.4%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.