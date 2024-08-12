AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-12

Marginal decline

Recorder Review Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

KARACHI: The rupee closed another week with a marginal decline as it lost Re0.05 or 0.02% against the US dollar. The local unit closed at 278.55, against 278.50 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the previous week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb informed that Pakistan had secured commitments from China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to rollover debt for a year, a major step as Islamabad looks to secure its next bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Also, high-level officials from Pakistan including FM Aurangzeb and Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari held discussions with the Chinese authorities on the country’s energy sector.

Meanwhile, inflow of overseas workers’ remittances clocked in at nearly $3 billion in July, a massive 48% higher on a year-on-year basis when compared with $2.03 billion in the same month of the previous year, showed data released by the central bank.

Foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $51 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $9.15 billion as of August 2. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.47 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.32 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 7 paise for buying and gained 1 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 279.28 and 280.40, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 3.56 rupees for buying and 3.17 rupees for selling, closing at 303.80 and 305.41, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 5 paise for buying and gained 1 paisa for selling, closing at 75.90 and 76.35, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 2 paise for buying and gained 2 paise for selling, closing at 74.13 and 74.55, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 278.55

Offer Close Rs. 278.75

Bid Open Rs. 278.50

Offer Open Rs. 278.70

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.28

Offer Close Rs. 280.40

Bid Open Rs. 279.21

Offer Open Rs. 280.41

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee

Comments

200 characters

Marginal decline

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

‘Adventure in the nature of trade’: Burden of proof for taxing lies with FBR: ATIR

PM reaffirms commitment to safeguarding rights of minorities

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Gaza’s Al-Tabeen School

Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome on Pakistan return

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz hail services of minority communities

24-year-old lieutenant succumbs to injuries in Tirah Valley attack: ISPR

Supreme Court to announce verdict on vote recount in three NA seats tomorrow

Read more stories