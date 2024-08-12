Minorities Day: Punjab Assembly holds special session

LAHORE: In order to celebrate ‘National Minorities Day’, the Punjab Assembly made history by convening a special session.

The session, held here on Sunday, was graced by foreign dignitaries, sitting ministers, and dedicated minority rights activists, along with Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs). The gathering provided a unique platform for a constructive discussion on minority rights, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and representation in governance.

A key highlight of the event was the unanimous adoption of a resolution to establish a Minority Rights Caucus, which will focus on protecting and advancing the rights of minorities within the legislative framework of the Punjab Assembly.

In his remarks, the Speaker emphasised the significance of the Caucus as a vital platform to advocate for inclusivity and ensure that the voices of all communities are represented in the Assembly’s decision-making process.

“Article 36 of the Constitution of Pakistan mandates the state to “safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of minorities while Article 25 of the Constitution holds all citizens “equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law. This marks a significant step toward enhancing legislative protection of minority communities,” he stated.

Punjab Assembly passed two resolutions to recognise the contributions and roles of minorities within Pakistan. Resolution moved by the Minister for Minorities highlighted the role of minorities such as “Jogendranath Mandal, a Dalit leader and member of the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan who served as Pakistan’s first Law minister, while Satya Prakash Singha was the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in 1947, when this house voted in favour of West Punjab.”

The event underscored the Punjab Assembly’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive society and ensuring that the voices of all communities are heard within the legislative process.

As a significant step forward, this convention sets a precedent for future engagements to enhance the legislative framework that protects and empowers minorities. This landmark event, organised by the Parliamentary Development Unit in collaboration with the Ministry of Minorities, aimed to promote awareness and dialogue on the rights and contributions of minorities in Pakistan.

