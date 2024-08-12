AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
2024-08-12

Traders reject advance income tax collection

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

PESHAWAR: Traders community rejected advance income tax collection and termed it anti-businesses. Traders said they have already paid 10 per cent advance income tax on electricity bills.

They made these remarks during a meeting of presidents and officials of the markets of Peshawar held under the chairmanship of the president of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trade Association, Malik Mehr Elahi. On the occasion, traders’ leaders, members of the business community, and representatives were present.

The traders rejected the SRO issued by FBR, it was said that the government had introduced the Tajir Dost scheme, which has been proved anti-traders. The traders said government and tax collection authorities time and again cheated them by following their old traditions. They said an advanced Income Tax Valuation Table is unacceptable in any case.

Traders made it clear that they will not pay advance income tax twice.

The business community said electricity bills under already expensive power contracts have left the business community reeling.

Traders said the government didn’t cut its lavish expenditures but put the burden on the taxpayers and poor people. The business community said free electricity, free gas, free petrol are provided to rulers and elites. How long will this continue?

Traders asked to withdraw restrictions on the real estate sector. The business community said due to the increase in the rate of advance tax on medicine, the increase in the price of medicine has forced the people to commit suicide to get health. We are looking for foreign investors but local businessmen are leaving the country. Traders said the industry and businesses were on verge of closure that would trigger unemployment in the country.

The business community asked all the ministers, including the Prime Minister, to make drastic cuts in the lavish expenditures. Traders said institutions should also be bound on this point and all privileges should be withdrawn immediately.

The business community said the FBR has arranged for traders to take to the streets against the government. Traders warned if the Tax Valuation Table Act is not withdrawn, the All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran will announce a protest and shutter down across the K-P province, vowing to resist any FBR actions against traders.

