AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-11

Proposal discussed to establish UK-based university campuses at NSIT City

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

LAHORE: To enhance academic opportunities and position of CBD NSIT City, Lahore, as a premier educational hub, CEO Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), Imran Amin, and Dr M Faisal, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom, met in London to discuss proposals for the establishment of UK-based university campuses at NSIT City.

Director Marketing CBD Punjab, Waseem Siddiq, and Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Architecture and Planning CBD Punjab, were also present during the meeting.

The meeting focused on creating collaborative opportunities that would not only benefit students in Pakistan but also strengthen educational ties between the UK and Pakistan. The proposed initiative is set to provide Pakistani students with access to world-class education and foster an environment of innovation and research at NSIT City, which is poised to become Pakistan’s first and largest IT city.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, while highlighting the, strategic importance of NSIT City said, “NSIT City is envisioned as a state-of-the-art educational and technological hub. By bringing UK university campuses to Lahore, we aim to provide our youth with unparalleled opportunities for higher education and professional growth. This collaboration will not only uplift the educational standards but also drive economic growth by attracting investments and fostering innovation.”

Dr Faisal emphasized the importance of such educational collaborations, stating, “this initiative is a testament to our commitment to fostering international partnerships that enhance the educational landscape in Pakistan. The Pakistan High Commission in the UK will extend full facilitation to ensure that CBD Punjab connects with potential investors and partners in the UK. We are optimistic that this collaboration will bring about significant advancements in the academic sector.”

The discussions also covered the logistical aspects of setting up the campuses, including infrastructure development, academic programmes, and potential areas of research collaboration. Both parties agreed to form a joint working group to further explore and finalize the details of the project.

Dr Faisal reiterated the Pakistan High Commission’s role in facilitating these discussions, stating, “we are committed to supporting CBD Punjab in this endeavour and will leverage our connections in the UK to bring together the best minds and resources. This partnership has the potential to transform NSIT City into a global centre of excellence.”

The establishment of UK university campuses at NSIT City is expected to attract a diverse student population and foster an environment of academic excellence and innovation. This initiative is aligned with the broader vision of enhancing educational standards and creating opportunities for the youth in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CBD NSIT City

Comments

200 characters

Proposal discussed to establish UK-based university campuses at NSIT City

Ministry against allocating funds to PSDP?

Can help cut $500m losses and circular debt: World Bank calls for utilising Balochistan’s ‘VRE’ potential

FBR asked to facilitate exporters on super tax, FTR if flexibility exists

US inflation still ‘uncomfortably’ high: Fed official

Ethiopian Airlines signs deal for $6bn mega airport

Non-implementation of SC verdicts violation of constitution: Justice Shah

Special stamp honouring Arshad Nadeem issued

Record-setting performance in Paris Olympics 2024: President Zardari will confer civil award upon Arshad Nadeem

PM Shehbaz condemns Israeli strike on Gaza school

Transfer to FBR admin pool: SHC dismisses plea of 12 senior IR officials

Read more stories