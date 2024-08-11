Proposal discussed to establish UK-based university campuses at NSIT City

LAHORE: To enhance academic opportunities and position of CBD NSIT City, Lahore, as a premier educational hub, CEO Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), Imran Amin, and Dr M Faisal, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom, met in London to discuss proposals for the establishment of UK-based university campuses at NSIT City.

Director Marketing CBD Punjab, Waseem Siddiq, and Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Architecture and Planning CBD Punjab, were also present during the meeting.

The meeting focused on creating collaborative opportunities that would not only benefit students in Pakistan but also strengthen educational ties between the UK and Pakistan. The proposed initiative is set to provide Pakistani students with access to world-class education and foster an environment of innovation and research at NSIT City, which is poised to become Pakistan’s first and largest IT city.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, while highlighting the, strategic importance of NSIT City said, “NSIT City is envisioned as a state-of-the-art educational and technological hub. By bringing UK university campuses to Lahore, we aim to provide our youth with unparalleled opportunities for higher education and professional growth. This collaboration will not only uplift the educational standards but also drive economic growth by attracting investments and fostering innovation.”

Dr Faisal emphasized the importance of such educational collaborations, stating, “this initiative is a testament to our commitment to fostering international partnerships that enhance the educational landscape in Pakistan. The Pakistan High Commission in the UK will extend full facilitation to ensure that CBD Punjab connects with potential investors and partners in the UK. We are optimistic that this collaboration will bring about significant advancements in the academic sector.”

The discussions also covered the logistical aspects of setting up the campuses, including infrastructure development, academic programmes, and potential areas of research collaboration. Both parties agreed to form a joint working group to further explore and finalize the details of the project.

Dr Faisal reiterated the Pakistan High Commission’s role in facilitating these discussions, stating, “we are committed to supporting CBD Punjab in this endeavour and will leverage our connections in the UK to bring together the best minds and resources. This partnership has the potential to transform NSIT City into a global centre of excellence.”

The establishment of UK university campuses at NSIT City is expected to attract a diverse student population and foster an environment of academic excellence and innovation. This initiative is aligned with the broader vision of enhancing educational standards and creating opportunities for the youth in Pakistan.

