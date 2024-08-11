Lesco arrests 26 suspects over power theft in 24 hours

LAHORE: In a bid to curb the menace of power theft, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has launched a comprehensive operation, arresting 26 suspects in the last 24 hours alone. The drive, spearheaded by LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hyder, has resulted in the disconnection of 498 connections across the region, with cases registered against 125 individuals.

The disconnections include 23 commercial, 7 agricultural, 1 industrial, and 467 domestic connections, with a total of 445,513 detected units valued at Rs.176,554,542. This brings the total number of suspects found involved in power theft to 114,087 since the launch of the campaign 315 days ago.

The LESCO's anti-power theft campaign has been gaining momentum, with cases registered against 94,862 individuals and 37,175 arrests made so far. The power thieves have been charged a total of 16,614,4991 units, worth a staggering Rs.4,523,506,7107. The operation is part of the Ministry of Energy's directive to curb power theft, and LESCO's efforts have been yielding positive results. The company remains committed to eradicating power theft and ensuring a stable power supply to its consumers.

Meanwhile, LESCO continues to hold open courts across the region to address consumer complaints regarding electricity bills and other issues. The initiative, launched on special directives from the Ministry of Power Division, aims to provide prompt redressal of grievances to LESCO consumers.

According to Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hyder, special open courts are being set up in all eight circles of LESCO. The public is being informed in advance through media and pamphlets. All Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) are ensuring regular open courts in their sub-divisions, with Executive Engineers (XENs) monitoring the process.

In the open courts held Saturday, a total of 1718 complaints were received, out of which 1703 were resolved on the spot. Hyder himself is also conducting surprise visits to the open courts along with his team.

Consumers attending the open courts appreciated LESCO's initiative and expressed hope that the company would continue to make efforts to facilitate consumers in the future.

