HC Maaroof meets Younis to convey best wishes

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmad Maaroof met Dr Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh’s interim government.

According to a statement of Pakistan’s High Commission in Dhaka, the meeting took place at the Presidential Palace in Dhaka, where Dr Yunus expressed warm sentiments towards Pakistan. It stated that High Commissioner Maaroof conveyed Pakistan’s best wishes for the people of Bangladesh, expressing confidence that Dr Yunus would successfully lead Bangladesh towards a peaceful and prosperous future. It added that Dr Yunus thanked the Pakistani High Commissioner for his good wishes.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s 15-member interim government took oath, with Dr Muhammad Yunus as Chief Adviser. This follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and fleeing to India after weeks of violent protests.

A day earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rebutted India media reports implicating the country in the recent events that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. “Pakistan rejects all such statements. Such statements depict India’s disturbing obsession with Pakistan. Indian political leaders and their media have a habit of blaming Pakistan for their failures in domestic and foreign policy,” Foreign Office spokesperson Baloch said in her weekly press briefing on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

