BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 9, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 10 Aug, 2024 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan, China discuss energy sector reforms

Read here for details.

  • NetSol Technologies, IGNITE to establish startup incubation center in Lahore

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s remittance inflow stands at $3bn in July, up 48% year-on-year

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad rejects Israeli media’s report alleging Pakistan plans to supply Iran with missiles

Read here for details.

  • Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

Read here for details.

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

