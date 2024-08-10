Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan, China discuss energy sector reforms

NetSol Technologies, IGNITE to establish startup incubation center in Lahore

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s remittance inflow stands at $3bn in July, up 48% year-on-year

Islamabad rejects Israeli media’s report alleging Pakistan plans to supply Iran with missiles

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

