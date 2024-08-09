AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Markets

Pakistan’s remittance inflow stands at $3bn in July, up 48% year-on-year

  • On monthly basis, inflow down 5%
  • Amount from Saudi Arabia remains highest at $761mn
Published August 9, 2024

Inflow of overseas workers’ remittances clocked in at nearly $3 billion in July, a massive 48% higher on a year-on-year basis when compared with $2.03 billion in the same month of the previous year, showed data released on Friday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Remittance inflows in Pakistan clocked in at $2.995 billion in July 2024, 5% lower on a month-on-month basis when compared to $3.158 billion in June 2024.

The amount is the “highest ever for the month of July,” said brokerage house Topline Securities.

Home remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

Back in June, the World Bank in its report ‘Migration and Development Brief 40’ expected remittances in Pakistan to recover and grow at about 7% to reach $28 billion in (calendar year) 2024 and increase another 4% to about $30 billion in 2025.

However, Pakistan collected $30.3 billion in fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), 10.7% higher on a year-on-year basis.

Breakdown of remittances

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in July 2024 as they sent $761 million during the month. The amount declined by 6% on a monthly basis, but was 56% up than the $487 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also declined 7% on a monthly basis, from $654 million in June to $611 million in July. However, on a yearly basis, remittances improved by 94%, as compared to $315 million reported in same month last year.

Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $443 million during the month, a decrease of 9% compared to $487 million in June 2024.

Meanwhile, remittances from the European Union improved nearly 6% month-on-month as they amounted to $351 million in July 2024. Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $300 million in July 2024, a month-on-month decrease of 7%.

Az_Iz Aug 09, 2024 04:51pm
This is as amazing as it is unbelievable. Remittances usually taper off after Eid. Apparently, not this month. Great going.
MK Aug 09, 2024 05:32pm
People sending money back home to pay off high electricity bills lol
Az_Iz Aug 09, 2024 05:46pm
Remittances staying consistently above $2 billion for a few months, used to be mentioned, in financial news. Now $3 billion appears to be the new benchmark. Hope the trend continues.
TA Aug 09, 2024 06:08pm
Overseas Pakistani people ensuring the country stays afloat but we still don't get voting rights abroad.
SAd Aug 09, 2024 06:26pm
Fourth consecutive month of remittances staying near $ 3b dollars. $33-34b this Year seems to be reality. This is the trust of Pakistani's in the system.
Zia ul Haque Aug 09, 2024 06:40pm
I amy bring to the notice of the concerned authroities at Islamabad baggage handling . I flew into Islamabad airport from Dubai by Fly Dubai flight on 07 Aug - I was dismayed to notice that one of my bag which came late at the conveyor was found open and things were mutilated. Luckily it had dirty clothes but this is an eye opener for those who are monitoriing the system of loading the baggage. There were many other passengers complaining for the same so please take serious notice and rope in your loaders - monitor through your CCTV and nab the culprits
Hamaadkhan [email protected] Aug 09, 2024 06:58pm
umrah pakg bta dn 1 bndy ka or month k lyw
Riaz Aug 09, 2024 07:41pm
@Zia ul Haque, very alarming situation.must be investigated.
