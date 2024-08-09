AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,292 Increased By 37.2 (0.45%)
BR30 25,907 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

NetSol Technologies, IGNITE to establish startup incubation center in Lahore

BR Web Desk Published 09 Aug, 2024 05:00pm

NetSol Technologies has signed a contract with IGNITE - National Technology Fund, a company under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, to set up and manage the operations of the National Incubation Center (NIC) in Lahore.

The company, involved in the development and sale of computer software, shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday

“The NIC Lahore will be operated by a NETSOL-led consortium that includes Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Beaconhouse National University, PlugNPlay Tech Center, Daftarkhwan, Accelerate Prosperity, UET Lahore, and WCCI Lahore,” read the notice.

The company, which is already operating the National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT) in Rawalpindi, said the initial contract term is five years.

“This consortium aims to empower startups focused on Al, IoT, Cleantech, Climatetech, and ICT, serving as gateways to sustainable development, global impact, and inclusive growth,” it said.

Caretaker govt formally launches ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’

NetSol Technologies-led consortium will host 50 startups annually in its incubation program and 10 startups annually in its acceleration program, with each startup receiving Rs5 million in funding in the acceleration program from the Ignite National Technology Fund.

“With the premier international accelerator Plug N Play Tech Center as a partner, startups will have the opportunity to participate in international accelerator programs worldwide,” it said.

The company said at least 25% of the inducted startups at NIC Lahore will be female-led.

“We are excited to be part of this consortium and see great potential in the startups that will emerge from the NIC Lahore,” said Abrar Mir, Chief Digital, Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer-HBL.

“Our commitment to investing in these innovative ventures underscores our belief in their ability to drive significant economic and technological advancements in Pakistan,” he said.

On behalf of Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Dr Moeed Yusuf (Vice Chancellor) emphasised empowerment of youth development.“By supporting young entrepreneurs with the resources and guidance they need, we can help them transform their innovative ideas into successful ventures, driving the future growth and prosperity of Pakistan.”

In conclusion, Salim Ghauri, CEO and Founder of NETSOL Technologies, endorsed the NIC Lahore stating: “By providing the necessary support and infrastructure, we aim to cultivate a new generation of tech leaders who will push the boundaries of what’s possible and contribute to the global tech landscape.”

Startups startup Pakistan startup NIC Ignite NetSol Technologies Limited PSX notice Pakistan startup ecosystem national incubation center NIC Lahore

Comments

200 characters

NetSol Technologies, IGNITE to establish startup incubation center in Lahore

Islamabad rejects Israeli media’s report alleging Pakistan plans to supply Iran with missiles

Pakistan, China discuss energy sector reforms

A golden moment: Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic triumph ‘a gift’ to Pakistan on Independence Day

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Prof. Yunus

PSX maintains momentum, KSE-100 Index up nearly 700 points

Oil set for 3% weekly gain on US jobs data, Mideast tensions

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

Punjab govt announces Rs100m reward for Arshad Nadeem

Read more stories