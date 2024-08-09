AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,292 Increased By 37.2 (0.45%)
BR30 25,907 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 09 Aug, 2024 04:46pm

Gold prices in Pakistan registered gains on Friday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs256,500 after it accumulated Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs219,907 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold had remained unchanged at Rs255,500 per tola.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,430 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $37 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates Asia Gold Gold trade gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Islamabad rejects Israeli media’s report alleging Pakistan plans to supply Iran with nukes

Pakistan, China discuss energy sector reforms

A golden moment: Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic triumph ‘a gift’ to Pakistan on Independence Day

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Prof. Yunus

Oil set for 3% weekly gain on US jobs data, Mideast tensions

Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh for elections, her son says

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

NetSol Technologies, IGNITE to establish startup incubation center in Lahore

Read more stories