Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered gains on Friday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs256,500 after it accumulated Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs219,907 after it registered an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold had remained unchanged at Rs255,500 per tola.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,430 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $37 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola.