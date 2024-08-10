AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

Recorder Report Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 09:20am

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the government was determined to extend utmost support to exporters and producers to facilitate them in serving the country with full capacity. The premier was addressing as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Food and Agriculture Expo-2024 (FoodAg24) here at the Expo Centre.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with others performed the digital inauguration of the event.

The PM said that the last year’s export of rice and other Agri items was commendable and the ministers, administrative secretaries and all those who contributed in it deserve appreciation.

TDAP sees over $1bn business in FOODAg-2024

But this is not enough, because Pakistan got huge potential and this is high time to serve together with our full capacity, he added.

The Prime Minister called for the need to value addition to our produce and said for that we have to take appropriate steps like adaptation of latest technologies and more research and development. He also called for the need of comprehensive planning and effective implementation of the policies to achieve targets.

He said that ever since coming into power, the present government, many steps have been taken for growth of agriculture sector and referred the project to solarise 28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to provide the farmers with cheap electricity.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan will send 1,000 agricultural graduate to China to get higher education and training in agriculture and food sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed confidence that “nothing is impossible, if we all put our best efforts”. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the Pakistani Athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning Gold medal and setting new Olympic record in javelin throw in the Paris Olympic-2024 and said that this is the victory for the whole country and we all should celebrate.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with other dignitaries presented awards to top three exporters including rice, fruit and vegetable and meat sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Commerce, Minister Jam Kamal said that the support of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the agriculture sector is exemplary and very encouraging for the entire community.

He said that the Pakistan’s Food sector is mature and the last year for the sector of Food and Agriculture remained excellent and achievements in the sector were manifestation of government’s policies.

He appreciated the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for organizing the FoodAG-24 and said around 300 companies and 600 delegates are expected to attend the event.

Earlier, in his address, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TDAP Zubair Motiwala said that around 29 different types of fruits are being exported from the country world over. We are also conducting various events like seminar and workshop with a view to further increase our exports, he added.

Zubair Motiwala said that our next exhibition will be organized in Lahore in December this year.

Trade Minister of Turkiye Prof. Dr. Omer Bolat, Federal Commerce, Minister Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarrat, Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other notables were also present on the occasion.

