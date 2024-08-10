Energy sector, SOEs and privatisation efforts: Aurangzeb highlights significant steps

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Friday highlighted recent positive developments in economic landscape, including increased foreign exchange reserves, decreased inflation, and enhanced tax collection.

During a meeting with Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China, Shi Yuanqiang and other officials of the Embassy, the minister outlined significant reforms in the energy sector, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and ongoing privatization efforts.

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power, Muhammad Ali and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Ali Pervaiz Malik also attended the meeting.

