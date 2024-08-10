US contacted on arrest of Asif Merchant: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office said on Friday that Pakistan has contacted the United States on the arrest of its national, Asif Merchant, in alleged connection with assassination plots of high profile American politicians, including former president Donald Trump and that it awaits details from the US authorities.

Speaking at her regular briefing in response to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the legal nationality of any individual cannot be confirmed unless the relevant information is received.

“We have contacted the US authorities, and we await details from the US authorities about this development. We have also noted the statement by US officials that this is an ongoing investigation,” she said.

Asif Merchant’s case subject of Department of Justice, US State Dept says no discussions held with Pakistan

“We cannot legally determine any individual’s nationality unless we receive the relevant information… When we receive information from the US authorities, only then we would be able to determine our response,” she replied in response to another query as to whether Pakistan has sought consular access to Merchant.

On August 7, the United States announced that it has charged a Pakistani man, who it alleges has ties to Iran, with plotting to carry out political assassinations, allegedly in revenge for the 2020 assassination of a senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Responding to another query with regard to another Pakistani national namely, Muhammad Pehlawan arrested in the US and charged on the allegations of supplying Iranian made missiles to Yemeni Houthis, she confirmed that Pakistan was given consular access to those Pakistanis without sharing further details.

About the situation in Bangladesh, the spokesperson rejected all the statements coming from India against Pakistan’s alleged involvement in ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “Pakistan rejects all such statements. Such statements depict India’s disturbing obsession with Pakistan. Indian political leaders and their media have a habit of blaming Pakistan for their failures in domestic and foreign policy,” she said.

She added that Pakistan has expressed its strong support for the people of Bangladesh and solidarity with them as they continue to work towards a harmonious future.

She added that Pakistan and Bangladesh have positive relations, and these relations have continued to grow over the last several years.

“We sincerely hope for a peaceful and swift return to normalcy. We are confident that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people will lead them towards a harmonious future,” she said.

She further stated that prime minister of Pakistan has extended felicitations to Professor Mohammed Yunus on his swearing in the head of interim government of Bangladesh.

She added that the prime minister has wished him great success in guiding Bangladesh towards a harmonious and prosperous future, and expressed the desire to work with Mr. Yunus to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead.

In response to a query, she confirmed that Pakistan’s high commissioner in Dhaka was invited and he attended the inaugural ceremony of Mohammad Yunus.

Responding to another query about the outcome of the recently held OI Extraordinary Executive Committee meeting on Middle East, she said in the joint communiqué, it was stated that the meeting discussed the ongoing crimes by the occupying power against the Palestinian people and its infringement of the sovereignty of Iran.

“The statement is quite clear. It has held Israel responsible for the heinous attack that led to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. The act was defined by the OIC as a crime of aggression, a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter and a serious infringement of sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” she said.

She added that the meeting also warned that the ongoing crimes of Israel undermine security and stability in the region and urged an effective and urgent intervention of the UN Security Council, which has the primary responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.

“So, I must underline that under international law, it is the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council to uphold international peace and to ensure that the Middle East region does not descend into violence and chaos,” she added.

To another question, she said that Pakistan believes that Israeli actions against the Palestinians and against its neighbours are creating instability in the region. “We also believe that a war in the Middle East must be avoided. Pakistan will therefore support all efforts to ensure peace in the Middle East,” she said.

Commenting on a report by Jerusalem Post, re-tweeted by Tehran Times, which claimed that Pakistan has committed to sending Shaheen-III missiles to Iran following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, she called the reports “patently false” and urged all parties including media to refrain from indulging in “fake news”.

“Such reports are patently false. Before paying any attention to such reports, it is important to reflect on the source behind such baseless reports and the malicious agenda behind them. This is a critical time in the Middle East. We; therefore, urge all parties, including the media, not to indulge in peddling of fake news,” she remarked.

When her comments were sought on the recent India-US Defence Cooperation Bill introduced in the US Congress, she said: “We have noted the reports. We have also noticed some unwarranted references to Pakistan.”

“We have conveyed our concerns to the US side. Establishment of defence relations is the sovereign decision of countries. However, in doing so, friendly countries should not be targeted,” she added.

To another query about restrictions on UAE visas to Pakistanis, she said that there is no ban on issuance of visas to Pakistani nationals. However, Pakistan remains engaged with the UAE to facilitate all Pakistanis travelling to the UAE, she added.

