Telenor Velocity, GSMA form alliance to empower startups

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Velocity, Telenor Pakistan’s premier startup accelerator, has formed a strategic alliance with the GSMA to empower Pakistan’s burgeoning startup landscape.

By combining their strengths, the two organisations aim to accelerate the growth of promising startups, offering comprehensive support to those selected for the GSMA Innovation Fund.

This collaboration is specifically designed to propel growth-stage startups forward, providing them with a crucial telecom partnership to elevate their development. Startups that have already secured funding from the GSMA Innovation Fund will now have an unparalleled opportunity to bring their innovative solutions to market with Telenor’s extensive resources and expertise.

Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan, stated, “Telenor Velocity, in collaboration with the GSMA, is committed to nurturing Pakistan's tech talent. We're building a robust ecosystem where startups can thrive, offering world-class mentorship, resources, and opportunities to shape the future of Pakistan's digital landscape."

Through this partnership, Telenor Velocity will grant selected startups access to Telenor’s vast customer base of over 44 million, including 12 million farmers and 12 million app users. Startups will benefit from IoT Cloud Platform integration, extensive distribution channels through 150,000 retailers and over 300 franchise shops, API integration, branding and digital marketing assistance, mentorship, data analytics, technology development, and comprehensive outreach support.

“We are excited to partner with Telenor Velocity to support Pakistan’s startup community,” said Max Cuvellier Giacomelli, Head of GSMA Mobile for Development. “There is great potential in the ecosystem, and I am glad we can work together with strong partners like Telenor to help equip local innovative companies with the resources and knowledge they need to thrive and create a significant impact.”

Both Telenor Velocity and GSMA are dedicated to supporting startups in achieving remarkable success and driving positive change. This powerful alliance is expected to create a ripple effect, propelling Pakistan's startup ecosystem to new heights. By combining their strengths, the two organisations demonstrate that extraordinary outcomes can be achieved when industry leaders unite for a shared vision.

