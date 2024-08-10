AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
CTD arrests ‘mastermind’ of Abdul Qayyum Sufi murder case

INP Published 10 Aug, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested the mastermind behind the murder of Abdul Qayyum Sufi, who was killed in a target-killing incident in Gulistan-e-Johar.

As per details, the accused, Ateeq Alam, an inspector in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), was arrested by the CTD on a tip-off who was absconding for the past one and a half years.

According to the CTD, Alam had hired two contract killers, Ali Akbar and Tanveer, to kill Sufi over a land dispute. The killers had been arrested earlier, but the mastermind behind the crime had managed to evade arrest until now. The CTD said that Ateeq Alam had paid Rs 5 lakh to the killers to carry out the murder.

