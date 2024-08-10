AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-10

NA Speaker says visit of Imam Masjid Nabavi (PBUH) ‘moment of joy, blessing’

Naveed Butt Published 10 Aug, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the visit of Imam Masjid Nabavi (SAW) in Pakistan Parliament is a moment of joy and blessing.

The speaker said the Prophet’s Mosque had a special place in the hearts of millions of Muslims around the world. He underscored the visit of Imam Masjid Nabavi (SAW) Sheikh Salah bin Muhammad Al-Budair as a manifestation of the stable and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The speaker expressed these views in a meeting with Imam Masjid Nabavi (SAW) Sheikh Salah bin Muhammad Al-Budair at his chamber in Parliament House on Friday.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Nawaf Bin Al Maliki, Federal Minister of Law Azam Nazir Tarar, Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and other members of the National Assembly were present in the meeting.

The speaker reiterated that the visit of Imam Masjid-e-Nabavi (SAW) to the Parliament House is a reflection of the unity that binds the Muslim Ummah in a strong bond. He also said the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on brotherhood, trust and mutual respect as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always stood by each other’s side in every test. He also expressed the belief that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is getting stable with every passing moment.

Sheikh Salah bin Muhammad Al-Budair expressed his happiness for the warm welcome in Parliament of Pakistan. He said the sincerity and love he received in Pakistan is unforgettable. He expressed thankfulness to people and Parliament of Pakistan for their warm welcome and hospitality. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting unity among Muslim countries and establishing lasting peace in the region.

On the request of the speaker of the National Assembly, Imam Masjid Nabavi (SAW) offered special prayer for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the promotion of unity and solidarity among the Muslim Ummah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Muhammad Nawaf Bin Al Maliki

