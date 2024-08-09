Ex-dividend, poor earnings weigh on Dubai; Abu Dhabi slightly higher

Dubai’s stock market closed flat on Friday for a second straight day, while rising oil prices and global recovery pushed Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index higher.

In Dubai, courier firm Aramex was the biggest loser in the share index after reporting a more than 83% slump in quarterly profit. Its share price fell more than 6%, its biggest decline in nearly 11 months.

Dubai business park operator TECOM Group was the second biggest loser on the index as its stock traded ex-dividend and fell nearly 4%.

National Central Cooling (Tabreed) climbed 2% after posting a 4% rise in net profit for the first half of 2024.

Gulf shares broadly extend gains amid global stock rebound

Abu Dhabi’s index closed 0.5% higher, boosted by a 2.4% gain in shares of the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

International Holding Co, the most valuable listed firm in Abu Dhabi, ended 1% up.

---------------------------------------- ABU DHABI rose 0.5% to 9,306 points DUBAI fell 0.1% to 4,195 points ----------------------------------------