AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,292 Increased By 37.2 (0.45%)
BR30 25,907 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Ex-dividend, poor earnings weigh on Dubai; Abu Dhabi slightly higher

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2024 05:53pm
Dubai’s stock market closed flat on Friday for a second straight day, while rising oil prices and global recovery pushed Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index higher.

In Dubai, courier firm Aramex was the biggest loser in the share index after reporting a more than 83% slump in quarterly profit. Its share price fell more than 6%, its biggest decline in nearly 11 months.

Dubai business park operator TECOM Group was the second biggest loser on the index as its stock traded ex-dividend and fell nearly 4%.

National Central Cooling (Tabreed) climbed 2% after posting a 4% rise in net profit for the first half of 2024.

Gulf shares broadly extend gains amid global stock rebound

Abu Dhabi’s index closed 0.5% higher, boosted by a 2.4% gain in shares of the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

International Holding Co, the most valuable listed firm in Abu Dhabi, ended 1% up.

----------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI    rose 0.5% to 9,306 points
 DUBAI        fell 0.1% to 4,195 points
----------------------------------------
