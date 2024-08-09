China stocks rise on stronger-than-expected inflation data

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Friday after data showed the country’s consumer prices increased at a faster-than-expected rate in July, although analysts cautioned that demand remains sluggish.

The rise also tracked a jump in global markets, as data showed US jobless claims fell more than expected last week, suggesting fears the labor market is unraveling were overblown.

Asian shares are ending a rough week on a high as Japanese stocks are close to recouping all of the huge losses from Monday, while the yen slipped again as markets pared back the chance of an outsized US rate cut.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

China’s consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.5% from a year earlier in July, versus a 0.2% rise in June, the National Bureau of Statistics reported, beating a 0.3% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

“Conditions are in place to see inflation trend a little higher in the coming months but it should not impede further monetary easing,” said Lynn Song, chief economist of Greater China at ING.

“We continue to look for at least one more rate cut this year with the potential for more if global rate cuts accelerate.”