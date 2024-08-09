AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-09

Govt takes big step to deal with IPP challenge

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to look into the issues of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) besides taking steps to bring generation cost of electricity down.

This was announced by the Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Muhammad Ali in a joint recorded policy statement after an internal meeting on power sector current issues.

The Power Minister said on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that a task force on implementation of structural reforms in power sector has been constituted to review all the aspects for improvement in power sector.

Capacity payments: Imran Khan govt extended favour to some IPPs: minister

He said the PM has assigned him the responsibility of chairman of the task force. The task force would review in detail all issues pertaining to power sector reforms. All the government institutions would coordinate to implement the reforms in letter and spirit, he said.

He said we have little time and it is imperative to provide dividend to the nation and the consumers. He said that since its inception, the incumbent government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif had started working on bringing structural reforms in the power sector and around 20 to 22 key points were identified in this regard.

Co-chairman of the task force, Muhammad Ali who has been allotted office in the Power Division instead of Prime Minister Office for frequent interaction with the Minister, said that the first meeting of the Task Force was held on Thursday adding that in coming days, it would meet on a daily basis. The Term of Reference (TORs) of the Task Force have already been devised, he said and added that the Task Force would also look into the issues of IPPs besides taking steps to bring generation cost of the electricity down.

Muhammad Ali maintained that circular debt, privatisation of Discos and commercial dealing of electricity are key issues to be sorted out within one and half years. Five of the government’s own power generation plants of 2500 MW will also be closed down.

The Power Minister said that power sector was the backbone of any economy and the government was committed to bringing reforms to enhance its efficiency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs electricity Federal Government circular debt DISCOS power sector Power Division Minister for Power cost of electricity generation IPPs payment Economic distress Capacity payment Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari IPPs agreements

Comments

200 characters

Govt takes big step to deal with IPP challenge

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories