May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, on Thursday, said that he would not apologise as he has not committed any crime.

“I would not apologise to them, as what crime have I committed”, said Khan while talking to reporters informally at Adiala Jail, following the hearing of Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi.

He said that an impression has been created in the media that he has offered a conditional apology is wrong. “I am saying for the last 12 months that bring forth the CCTV footage of May 9”, he said, adding that hiding of evidence is a crime and they have it [the footage].

“Make as many as cases against me as you want, make it, I would not make a deal with you,” he said, adding that the main objective of making cases against him and his wife is to break PTI. No one has contacted me for negotiations, I have more time, and they are running out of time, he said.

Khan said that sitting in jail I predict that the present government has not more than two months.

He demanded that place names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the exit control list (ECL) to prevent them from fleeing the country.

He said that he called the army apolitical not neutral, as neutral are animals.

When he was asked if an interim set up takes over and elections are held under it would it be acceptable to him, Imran Khan said the chief election commissioner is the biggest fraud, he has conducted fraud elections before too. In the by polls they stuffed the ballot boxes in advance and pre-decided results were released later.

Any elections held under an interim government set up under the administration of the incumbent government and under this chief election commissioner would not be acceptable to us, Imran Khan added.

When he was asked the prosecution had produced their witnesses but you did not produce a witness, he said that the witnesses in his favour would appear before the court but if at this stage he disclosed their names “Vigo dala” will follow them.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the new Toshakhana case, extended the physical remand of Khan and his wife for 11 days.

The court ordered to produce the accused before it after the completion of the remand period on August 19.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case without proceedings till August 12 due to the non-availability of Khan and his wife’s lawyers.

