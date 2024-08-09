Israel strikes on two schools kill over 18

**GAZA STRIP: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes hit two schools in Gaza City Thursday, killing more than 18 people, while the Israeli military said it struck Hamas command centres.

“The Israeli occupation killed more than 18 citizens in strikes on two schools,” senior agency official Mohammad al-Mughayyir told AFP, referring to Al-Zahra and Abdel Fattah Hamoud schools in Gaza City. Mughayyir said 60 people were also wounded and more than 40 still missing.**

“This is a clear targeting of schools and safe civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip,” he said. The Israeli military said the schools housed Hamas command centres.

“The school compounds were used by Hamas terrorists and commanders ... from which they planned and carried out attacks,” the military said in a statement.