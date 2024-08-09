AGL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-09

Parliamentary Lodges expansion project: Speaker takes series of decisive initiatives

Naveed Butt Published August 9, 2024 Updated August 9, 2024 07:39am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has taken a series of decisive initiatives to ensure the swift completion of the stalled Parliamentary Lodges expansion project.

Upon assuming his role as National Assembly speaker, he ordered timely completion of this long-pending project.

Speaker Sadiq alongside Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah held meetings with relevant stakeholders to expedite the project's progress.

The speaker has been vigilant in monitoring the project, taking strict notice of escalation of project cost and has mandated that the project be completed as soon as possible, ensuring best use of public money and minimising expenditures.

Speaker Sadiq emphasised that further delays in construction or escalation in project cost would entail strict actions.

Due to his proactive measures, the required funds for the timely construction of this project have been secured, he said.

He has also instructed to initiate legal action against departments and agencies responsible for unnecessary delays.

He said that it is noteworthy that the prolonged delay in the completion of project has not only resulted into cost escalation but also caused severe inconvenience to parliamentarians, who have been voicing their concerns repeatedly.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has assured the Speaker that the first phase of the Parliament Lodges expansion project will be completed within the current financial year while the second phase will be completed by the next financial year.

The project faced stagnation in previous periods due to non-provision of funds. However, effective austerity measures by the speaker National Assembly have ensured the availability of required funds, breathing new life into a project that had been stalled for many years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

