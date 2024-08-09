PTI to resist any extension in tenure of CJP: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Qaiser said on Thursday that the party would resists any extension in the tenure of the incumbent chief justice of Pakistan.

Talking to journalists, he said that the party rejects any extension in service to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, as the party deems it an insult to the office of the top judge of the country.

He demanded that the notification for the appointment of the senior most judge of the apex court as chief justice of Pakistan should be immediately issued as the incumbent chief justice’s tenure nears end.

“Any move to give extension to the chief justice is not acceptable to us…the notification for the appointment of the next chief justice should be issued immediately. The incumbent regime must not pursue any further extension to retain his [Qazi Faez Isa] services,” he maintained.

In the same breath, Qaiser, who is also a former speaker of the National Assembly, also warned the government not to create rift between parliament and judiciary for petty political gains.

