Aug 09, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-09

Non-compliance with EIMS: PRA initiates crackdown

Published 09 Aug, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has launched a crackdown on establishments failing to install the mandated Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS).

Following directives from Chairman PRA Nauman Yusuf, more than 100 restaurants have been issued show-cause notices for non-compliance. Additionally, the PRA has issued warnings to restaurants that have installed the system but fail to issue receipts. This measure aims to enforce the proper use of the system and prevent potential revenue leakages.

