AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
AIRLINK 124.40 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.84%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.91%)
DGKC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.44%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
HUBC 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.85%)
KOSM 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
MLCF 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
NBP 46.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
OGDC 137.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
PAEL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
PTC 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
SEARL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.88%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TRG 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
UNITY 29.13 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.39%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,256 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
BR30 25,894 Decreased By -84.7 (-0.33%)
KSE100 78,265 Increased By 391 (0.5%)
KSE30 25,031 Increased By 88.3 (0.35%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-09

Federal Secretary Information meets APNS office-bearers

Press Release Published 09 Aug, 2024 07:51am

KARACHI: Ambreen Jan, Federal Secretary Information visited APNS House and held a meeting with the Karachi based members of the Executive Committee. The President APNS, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and Secretary General, Sarmad Ali welcomed the Secretary Information.

The APNS office bearers and Executive Committee members apprised the Secretary Information on the long pending issues of newspapers industry which include increase in the Govt. advertisement rates, review of ABC system and Central Media List, long outstanding dues of print media and distribution of advertisement to genuine and regional publications.

The Secretary Information thanked the APNS office bearers for their brief on the issues of the print media and assured that the issues will be amicably addressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

APNS Sarmad Ali Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Ambreen Jan Federal Secretary Information

Comments

200 characters

Federal Secretary Information meets APNS office-bearers

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Mobile SIM blocking: KTBA urges FBR to update list on weekly basis

Chenab, Ravi likely to trigger urban flooding

Alleged support for Iran’s weapons programme: US indicts Pakistani among three

Read more stories