Federal Secretary Information meets APNS office-bearers

KARACHI: Ambreen Jan, Federal Secretary Information visited APNS House and held a meeting with the Karachi based members of the Executive Committee. The President APNS, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani and Secretary General, Sarmad Ali welcomed the Secretary Information.

The APNS office bearers and Executive Committee members apprised the Secretary Information on the long pending issues of newspapers industry which include increase in the Govt. advertisement rates, review of ABC system and Central Media List, long outstanding dues of print media and distribution of advertisement to genuine and regional publications.

The Secretary Information thanked the APNS office bearers for their brief on the issues of the print media and assured that the issues will be amicably addressed.

