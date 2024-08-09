AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Markets Print 2024-08-09

STOXX 600 recovers early losses on US jobs data relief

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2024 06:56am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s benchmark stock index recouped early losses to close slightly higher on Thursday, helped by encouraging US jobs market data and as the heavy-weight healthcare sector got a boost from Novo Nordisk’s recovery.

The STOXX 600 closed 0.1% higher, after a sharp early decline in technology stocks knocked the pan-European index down over 1% intraday.

Data showed weekly US jobless claims fell more than expected, suggesting fears of a sharp weakening in the labour market, which in part had fuelled US recession fears, were overblown.

“Just because the labour market is cooling off doesn’t mean we’re (US) entering into a recession. While there has been renewed worry about the labour market, we believe it’s overblown,” said from Skyler Weinand, chief investment officer, Regan Capital.

As European stocks recovered after the data, Wall Street also enjoyed strong gains for the day.

The STOXX 600 has been volatile this week as investors evaluated fears of a potential US recession and looked for clear macroeconomic signals, both at home and globally.

German inflation data, due on Friday, will give investors a clearer picture on Europe’s largest economy as it teeters on the verge of a recession.

Europe’s largest company by market value, Novo Nordisk , rose 4.3%, recovering more than half of Wednesday’s near 7% slide, as rival Eli Lilly’s raised its annual sales forecast, boding well for the Danish drug maker.

Healthcare was among the top sectoral gainers, also boosted by a 8.3% jump in British drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals on an upbeat annual outlook, while media was the worst hit sector.

Allianz gained 2% after the German insurer posted a better-than-expected rise in second-quarter net profit and said it was on track to meet its full-year target.

Several other European insurers recorded bumper first-half profits on Thursday, such as Zurich Insurance, Munich Re and London’s Beazley.

Siemens rose 2.1% after beating quarterly earnings forecasts.

STOXX 600 Novo Nordisk

