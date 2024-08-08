AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 120.96 Increased By ▲ 9.51 (8.53%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
DFML 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.59%)
DGKC 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.93%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.26%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (7.87%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 145.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.48%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.61%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.55%)
NBP 46.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
OGDC 138.90 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (7.34%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (3.43%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PTC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.98%)
SEARL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TOMCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 8,264 Increased By 77.9 (0.95%)
BR30 26,026 Increased By 689.8 (2.72%)
KSE100 77,874 Increased By 759.7 (0.99%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
US stocks rise following drop in jobless claims

AFP Published 08 Aug, 2024 07:30pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Thursday following a drop in weekly initial jobless claims that eased worries about an economic slowdown.

Initial jobless claims were 233,000, down 17,000 from the prior week, according to the US Labor Department.

“Initial claims remain more consistent with a mild slowdown than a brewing recession for now,” said a note from Pantheon Macroeconomics.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.2 percent at 39,207.46.

Tech surge, BOJ’s dovish comments boost Wall Street

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.1 percent to 5,257.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.0 percent to 16,362.50.

Markets have been nervous about the US economy since last Friday’s monthly jobs report, prompting losses that intensified with Monday’s rout.

After the market’s brutal session on Monday, stocks staged a partial rebound on Tuesday. Stocks opened higher on Wednesday but finished down.

Among individual companies, Eli Lilly surged 8.9 percent, boosted by strong sales of drugs that treat diabetes, weight loss and metastatic breast cancers.

