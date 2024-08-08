AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 111.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.64%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.18%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 81.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
FCCL 19.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.57%)
MLCF 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.72%)
NBP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
OGDC 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.48%)
PPL 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.17%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,186 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 25,336 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 77,114 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,847 No Change 0 (0%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-08

Tech surge, BOJ’s dovish comments boost Wall Street

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 06:22am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes advanced on Wednesday, aided by gains in megacap stocks and a dovish turn by Japan’s top policymaker after a surprise interest rate hike last week that partly sparked heavy volatility in global markets.

Most technology stocks notched gains of at least 2%, with Amazon.com leading the charge, rising 2.6%. Tesla, however, dipped nearly 1%.

All major S&P sectors were trading higher, with information technology and energy leading the gains.

“Many investors are sitting on big gains in tech stocks ... so it’s important for investors to right size their risk,” said Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

“We expect this volatility to continue for a bit longer.” The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, declined to 23.09 points, from a high of 65.73 on Monday.

A surprise rate hike by the BOJ on July 31 to a level unseen in 15 years had sparked a global stocks rout as investors unwound their sharp yen carry trade positions following a surge in the low-yielding currency, widely used for acquiring high-yielding assets.

On Wednesday, global equity markets extended their rebound after Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said the central bank would not raise rates when financial markets are unstable, pushing the yen lower and boosting market sentiment.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 350.48 points, or 0.90%, to 39,348.14, the S&P 500 gained 71.02 points, or 1.36%, to 5,311.05 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 268.20 points, or 1.64%, to 16,635.06.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended Tuesday more than 1% higher as comments from Federal Reserve officials eased worries of a US recession and the spotlight shifted back to earnings.

Fortinet jumped 24.6% after the cybersecurity firm raised its annual revenue forecast.

On the flipside, Airbnb slid 12.7% to log its biggest one-day percentage drop after the company forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates and warned of shorter booking windows, suggesting travelers were waiting until the last minute to book due to economic uncertainty.

Walt Disney fell 1.9% as it predicted a ‘moderation in demand’ at its theme park business in the coming quarters.

Super Micro Computer lost 16.3% after reporting quarterly adjusted gross margins below estimates. Rival Dell Technologies dropped 4.9%.

Amgen fell 4.4% as its second-quarter profit slipped 1% on higher expenses that offset a 20% increase in revenue.

Charles River Laboratories slipped 12.4% after the contract research firm trimmed its annual forecast.

The markets now await more commentary on monetary policy from US central bank officials next week, in the run-up to the Jackson Hole event where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.31-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.83-to-1 ratio on Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and one new low while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 27 new highs and 84 new lows.

Wall Street BOJ

Comments

200 characters

Tech surge, BOJ’s dovish comments boost Wall Street

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

BISP beneficiaries: NA panel concerned about difficulties

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

RLNG pushes up generation cost: KE urges govt to help provide gas to its power plants

At OIC Pakistan condemns assassination of Haniyeh

Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

PNSC skipped tender, bought two used vessels directly?

Jurisdiction issue: SC sends back toll manufacturing sales tax case to high court

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Read more stories