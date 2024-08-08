AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
India says up to Hasina regarding her future plans

Published 08 Aug, 2024

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that it is up to Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to “take things forward” regarding her future plans, adding that it had no update on the matter.

“It is not appropriate to talk about her plans,” spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in a post on X earlier in the afternoon, said he had spoken to Britain’s foreign secretary and discussed “the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia”.

Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh, ‘heading to London’ as military takes over

Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests demanding her resignation, and has since been sheltering at an air base near New Delhi.

