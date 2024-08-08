AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
AIRLINK 119.02 Increased By ▲ 7.57 (6.79%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.2%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.31%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.99%)
FCCL 20.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.9%)
FFBL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2%)
FFL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
HUBC 144.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.45%)
HUMNL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.79%)
NBP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
OGDC 129.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
PAEL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PPL 110.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.07%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TOMCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.91%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
TRG 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,182 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,477 Increased By 141.2 (0.56%)
KSE100 77,180 Increased By 65.5 (0.08%)
KSE30 24,657 Decreased By -190 (-0.76%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields flat, traders await central bank’s liquidity guidance

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2024 10:18am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were barely changed in early trading on Thursday, as traders awaited commentary from the Reserve Bank of India for liquidity management along with its monetary policy decision.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.8624% as of 9:40 a.m. IST, compared to its previous close of 6.8632%.

The RBI is widely expected to hold rates steady in its decision due at 10:00 a.m. IST, but with growing worries about the global economy investors are hoping for a more dovish tone.

A slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll are expecting the first rate cut in October-December.

While most expect 50-75 basis points of cuts, Bank of America’s Vikas Jain said he expects 100 bps of cuts.

Traders will also look out for an increase in transaction limit for foreign investors in overnight index swaps.

HSBC said it expects the RBI’s policy stance to remain unchanged, but the central bank will likely sound more confident than before about getting to its 4% inflation target.

Liquidity management

India’s banking system has stayed in a substantial surplus since the start of July, and traders are anticipating this to persist over the next few weeks.

Daily average bank liquidity has stayed at a surplus of 1.3 trillion rupees ($15.49 billion) since the start of July, and hit a two-year high in early August.

“Government expenditure has been picking up, currency is returning back to banking system, along with dollar purchases from the central bank and these factors have led to a rise in surplus,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

“RBI is likely to continue to stick with variable rate reverse repos to ensure call rate remains near the repo rate and would continue debt sales in secondary market.

They could also use FX intervention to limit rupee liquidity,“ Sen Gupta added.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields flat, traders await central bank’s liquidity guidance

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

Bangladesh awaits installation of interim government after weeks of strife

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

RLNG pushes up generation cost: KE urges govt to help provide gas to its power plants

Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

PNSC skipped tender, bought two used vessels directly?

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Jurisdiction issue: SC sends back toll manufacturing sales tax case to high court

Read more stories