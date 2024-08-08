Russia’s Medvedev calls for further invasion of Ukraine

Russian forces must press on to Ukraine’s Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolayiv, Kyiv and further, Russia’s deputy security council head and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

Thousands flee as Russia battles Ukrainian border incursion for 2nd day

Commenting on the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk region, Medvedev said that Moscow’s operation should no longer aim just to secure the territories Moscow considers its own, and that Russia will stop advancing only when it finds it beneficial to do so.