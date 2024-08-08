Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday made it crystal clear that he would apologise only if the involvement of anyone from his party in May 9 violence is proved through CCTV footage.

Talking to media persons at Adiala Jail after hearing the Al-Qadir Trust case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi, he said that he would apologise when the CCTV footage of the May 9 incident is brought to light and if it was proved in the footage that anyone from his party was involved in vandalism and he will remove him from the party.

“Evidence of the May 9 incident is with you then why do you conceal it as hiding of evidence is a crime”, he said, adding that staging peaceful protest is our right. He said that we are the affectees of May 9 and we need justice.

May 9 cases against Bushra: IHC summons police officer to seek details

He said that Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid had appointed the army chief of her choice, and he refused to open fire at his own people. The situation is worse in Pakistan than the Bangladesh, he said, adding that inflation and unemployment in our country are much higher than in Bangladesh.

“We do not want chaos in the country, I am ready for dialogue for the sake of the country”, he said.

Khan said that whatever he had said about Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman was the finding of Hamoodur Rehman commission report and not his. The way Hasina Wajid fled the country, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will escape the country, he said.

I demand that the names of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as well as my name be placed on the exit control list (ECL) before they [Zardari and Sharifs] leave the country, he said, adding that after Hasina Wajid incident I feel something big is going to happen in the country.

Earlier, the Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, heard the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam is commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case. During the hearing, Khan and his wife were produced before the court. Khan’s lawyers Zaheer Abbas and Usman Gull as well as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Zaheer Abbas conducted a partial cross-examination of the investigation officer (IO) Umair Rathore of the case.

During the hearing, the court issued notices to both the parties over Bushra Bibi’s acquittal plea for arguments. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Thursday (today).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024