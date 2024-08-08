Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will charge fixed amount of Federal Excise Duty (FED) of Rs 5,000 per ticket from the passengers holding labour visa embarking on international journey from Pakistan to Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC).countries. In this connection, the FBR has issued an S.R.O. 1191(I)/ 2024 here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the FBR is pleased to direct that the Federal Excise Duty shall be levied and collected on fixed basis equal to Rs 5,000 per ticket in lieu of the amount given in sub-clause (i)of clause (b)of serial number 3 of Table-II of the First Schedule to the said Act from the passengers holding labour visa printed on their passports duly verified by the Protector of Emigrants (Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment) embarking on international journey from Pakistan to Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, the notification added.

