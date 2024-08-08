AGL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AIRLINK 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
DGKC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.75%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.01%)
FFBL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 143.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
HUMNL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.87%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
KOSM 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.93%)
NBP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
OGDC 129.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.88%)
PPL 111.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.13%)
TPLP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
TRG 53.77 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,210 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 25,418 Increased By 82.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 77,205 Increased By 90.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,668 Decreased By -179.1 (-0.72%)
Aug 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-08

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

Recorder Report Published August 8, 2024 Updated August 8, 2024 09:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will charge fixed amount of Federal Excise Duty (FED) of Rs 5,000 per ticket from the passengers holding labour visa embarking on international journey from Pakistan to Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC).countries. In this connection, the FBR has issued an S.R.O. 1191(I)/ 2024 here on Wednesday.

Foreign travel ban on non-filers: NICOP holders, minors, students to be exempted

According to the notification, the FBR is pleased to direct that the Federal Excise Duty shall be levied and collected on fixed basis equal to Rs 5,000 per ticket in lieu of the amount given in sub-clause (i)of clause (b)of serial number 3 of Table-II of the First Schedule to the said Act from the passengers holding labour visa printed on their passports duly verified by the Protector of Emigrants (Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment) embarking on international journey from Pakistan to Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, the notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

air travel FBR Federal Excise Duty GCC Air tickets GCC countries labour visa

Comments

200 characters

Air travel on labour visa for GCC states: FBR to charge Rs5,000 FED per ticket

Fertilizer sector: ECC directs ministry to design holistic policy

BISP beneficiaries: NA panel concerned about difficulties

Briefing to NA panel: SBP governor seeks structural reforms in key sectors

RLNG pushes up generation cost: KE urges govt to help provide gas to its power plants

At OIC Pakistan condemns assassination of Haniyeh

Apology over May 9 events: IK sets conditions

PNSC skipped tender, bought two used vessels directly?

Jurisdiction issue: SC sends back toll manufacturing sales tax case to high court

Zahra will be ambassador to France: PM clears summary on Amna’s appointment as foreign secy

Read more stories